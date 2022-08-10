5 Reasons why WWE had Dexter Lumis return in the crowd on RAW

The end of last night's episode of Monday Night RAW has been a hot topic of discussion for WWE fans over the past 24 hours. Dexter Lumis made his return to the company and his main roster debut after being released earlier this year as part of a cost-cutting measure.

Lumis appeared in the crowd following AJ Styles' win over The Miz but wasn't properly seen on camera. It was only later on Instagram that the company announced that he was back and attempting to hijack RAW.

It was a strange way for Lumis to make his return, but the company could have some big plans for him under the leadership of Triple H. Here are just five potential reasons why Lumis returned last night on RAW.

#5. WWE isn't quite sure what to do with Dexter Lumis just yet

Triple H has been in control of WWE for around two weeks and he has already brought back three former NXT Superstars and promoted Io Shirai. The company is moving at a fast pace at the moment and trying to make sure surprises are able to happen quickly to avoid leaks.

Last night's episode of RAW was a confusing one since there was no explanation as to why there was a crash backstage with Kevin Owens, security running around, and then Dexter Lumis dragged out like he was a hostile fan.

WWE could be testing the waters for the returning star before deciding on an explanation and wanted him to make his return before news of his re-signing was leaked online.

#4. WWE is waiting for Johnny Gargano to make his return so The Way can be reformed

There have been several hints that Johnny Gargano could be set to make his return to the company in the coming weeks, and that could have been who Lumis was looking for last night on RAW.

If Lumis was the one who crashed his car and was then trying to make his way into the ring to find Gargano, then it would make sense since they worked together on NXT.

Candice LeRae could also be set to make her return, and if Indy Hartwell is promoted, it would allow The Way to take over the main roster.

Lumis isn't in a position where he can do much on the main roster alone, so this kind of debut could allow the WWE Universe to speculate for a few weeks until Candice and Gargano are ready to make their returns and explain Lumis' actions.

#3. Dexter Lumis is making his return as a crazed stalker of The Miz

Dexter Lumis appeared to be looking to make his return in the main event, and it was AJ Styles who was waiting in the ring when he was trying to jump the barricade. This means that he could be targeting Styles after his win over The Miz, which would make sense since Miz is seen as a star in WWE and has his own reality TV series.

Lumis has kidnapped another star before and could be seen as a crazy stalker who could be looking to send a message to AJ Styles following his win. Maryse could also be brought back into this storyline, which would allow the two stars to promote their reality show, which has been struggling with ratings recently.

#2. Lumis is going to be repackaged as a crazed fan

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers There was no closeup, but Dexter Lumis has returned to WWE! #WWERAW There was no closeup, but Dexter Lumis has returned to WWE! #WWERAW https://t.co/6XwvFlV47s

There have been a number of wrestlers who have made their debuts from the crowd. Several of these have been seen as fans of certain stars, and the company has then been able to turn this into a storyline.

If Lumis was the one who crashed his car and then tried to run into the ring as part of the show, then this could be enough to label him as a crazed fan and have him do this several times before it's explained what he actually wants.

It would add some mystery to the show for a few weeks and allow the company to properly introduce him with his new character before allowing him to step into the ring officially.

#1. This could be the start of an invasion of released WWE Superstars

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have already returned on SmackDown, and now Dexter Lumis is on RAW. It was noted by one of my colleagues last night that this could be the start of a huge storyline leading into Survivor Series.

Released WWE Superstars could make their returns in this way in the coming weeks before it's revealed that they are being controlled by Bray Wyatt as the Windham6.

Anirban Banerjee also noted that there are several potential names that the company could bring back to be part of this angle. Triple H has full control of WWE right now and could bring as many stars back as he likes to be part of this storyline.

