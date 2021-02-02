5 possible reasons The Fiend is yet to return to WWE

The Royal Rumble has come and gone, leaving WWE fans with a much clearer picture of the road to WrestleMania. Unfortunately, The Fiend is yet to make his triumphant return, and was totally absent from the the pay per view, surprising many fans.

Fans are also wondering why WWE didn't bring him back the next night on RAW. This question has been running rampant online, creating a very intense discussion about what is next for The Fiend. It has also created some doubt about him getting a high profile match at WrestleMania 37.

The thing about fire is, it does what it pleases. I burn, you burn, we all burn. Eventually. ⭕️#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/8dTkYc7p2M — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 20, 2020

With that being said and The Fiend still absent from television, here are five possible reasons why this could be the case. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

#5 WWE wanting to focus on storylines other than The Fiend

WWE seems to be focusing on other storylines right now.

The road to WrestleMania 37 is a long one and WWE has a lot of work to do between now and their biggest show of the year. With that in mind, and many of their big matches still not etched in stone, it makes sense for the company to keep The Fiend off television in order to focus on other storylines.

While some might think The Fiend should be among those storylines being given television time, there might just be too much to accomplish right now. In fact, between Edge not announcing his decision on who to challenge at WrestleMania 37, and Drew McIntyre just starting his feud with Sheamus, it looks like the company has other things that are a bigger priority.

In the end, this could actually turn out to be good news for The Fiend. For example, he could easily punch his ticket to WrestleMania by winning a match at Fastlane, and go from there. In the meantime, WWE has far bigger issues they could be dealing with before the Show of Shows.