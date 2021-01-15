5 Reasons why WWE may replace Adam Pearce in the Royal Rumble match against Roman Reigns 

From what we know at this point, Adam Pearce is scheduled to take on Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble for the WWE Universal Championship.

Many eyebrows were raised when the match was made until a rumor began to circulate about Adam Pearce not being Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble opponent. Apparently, plans involve him being replaced by someone like Kevin Owens.

Here's what Dave Meltzer had to say about Adam Pearce possibly being replaced ahead of the Royal Rumble:

It's possible that they’ll change it back to Kevin Owens because it seems like a strange match to make; because if they do that it pretty much tells you that they literally have no ideas at all. I’m not ruling out that they’ll go back to Kevin Owens.

If the report is indeed true, this is why WWE may have determined that they need to replace Adam Pearce in this big match.

#5 Adam Pearce vs. Roman Reigns takes away a spot from talent in the active roster

There is such a wealth of talent in WWE, that does not necessarily get a chance, sitting on the sidelines for months on end. Dominik had a great start to his career but he has just been awaiting his next big opportunity. The same could be said of Murphy, who had a dominant showing against Seth Rollins and then, was nowhere to be seen at all.

I keep seeing people bringing up Adam's past achievements like it matters. What he's done is irrelevent, the issue is him getting a Title Shot over every other guy that's actually on the roster as an active wrestler — ジェームズ (@PelletierJames) January 9, 2021

No, people on social media just aren't happy about Adam Pearce getting a title shot when so many others have been biding their time, waiting for their big moment to clash with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

It's not a David Arquette situation, but WWE may just replace Adam Pearce in the upcoming Roman Reigns match because of the online outcry because people are mad!