5 reasons why WWE must unify the RAW and SmackDown tag team championships

This week on Monday Night RAW, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura utilized WWE's Brand-to-Brand Invitational rule to confront the Street Profits. As a result, the Tag Team Champions will face each other in a non-title match next week on RAW.

In an ideal world, this would lead to another match between the RAW and SmackDown tag team champions down the line, one where both titles are up for grabs. The two men's tag team titles in WWE should be unified, and there are many elements that make this decision a no-brainer.

WWE needs to unify the two Tag Team Championships as soon as possible, which might just be the end goal of this angle between Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, and the Street Profits. The two teams could end up facing each other in a literal 'Clash of Champions' later this month at the pay-per-view.

The winners of that match could be the WWE tag team champions, floating between RAW and SmackDown. WWE did this before, unifying the WWE and World tag team championships at WrestleMania in 2009. They should do the same once again.

WWE should unify the Tag Team Championships - or at least the RAW and SmackDown titles.



Have the champions defend across all brands like the Women’s Tag Team Champions do - and use it as an excuse to change the belt design too. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 8, 2020

Here are five reasons why WWE must unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

#5 Reduces the number of titles in WWE

WWE currently has too many titles.

WWE currently has nine championships across RAW and SmackDown, not counting the 24/7 Championship. It is a bit too much, even with the brand split in order. Winning them doesn't feel all that significant any more, at least when compared to a few years ago.

Having two World and Women's champions on each show is a good idea, considering the sheer amount of talent at WWE's disposal. Even the United States and Intercontinental Titles have their own identities.

One pair of belts that could realistically be dropped is the tag team Championship. WWE has not particularly cared about tag teams for a long time, and it seems like an inconvenience to have two sets of tag titles on the main roster.

It is unnecessary to keep both of them, especially if they are not featured a lot on WWE TV. Eight championships are more than enough for WWE; fewer titles would increase the value of each of them.