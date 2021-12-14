5 Reasons why WWE doesn't need Ronda Rousey

It's been more than two years since Ronda Rousey appeared in a WWE ring and at present, it's unclear if she will ever return.

The former RAW Women's Champion was contracted to the company from April 2018 up until April 2021. Recent rumors suggest that her contract may have been frozen for a future return.

That being said, Rousey recently gave birth to her first child and appears to be enjoying life with the newborn, with no plans to leave Browsey Acres. WWE has also moved forward without the former UFC Champion and it could be argued that the company is in a much better place without Rousey.

The following are just five reasons why WWE doesn't need Ronda Rousey to make her return.

#5. Ronda Rousey took screen time away from the women who worked their way up through WWE

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey I’ve seen you same “fans” chanting #WeWantWyatt last night chanting “We want beach balls” over @WWE BrayWyatt performing. If the @wwe treated him like he was expendable it was because you ungrateful idiots did first I’ve seen you same “fans” chanting #WeWantWyatt last night chanting “We want beach balls” over @WWEBrayWyatt performing. If the @wwe treated him like he was expendable it was because you ungrateful idiots did first

WWE has been forced to release several female wrestlers over the past year, which has left them with a much smaller women's division.

The women who are left are now being given more opportunities in the company and Liv Morgan has been handed a shot at the RAW Women's Championship. The former NXT Superstar has been pushing for this opportunity for several years and if Rousey was still part of the company, it may have never happened.

WWE needed Rousey to be at the top of the women's division the whole time she was there. It meant that other women didn't get a look in and were turned into jobbers.

Fanatics View @fanaticsview 👀😂 Ronda Rousey slammed Triple H through a table & caught a slap from Stephanie McMahon in her WWE debut (via @wwe) 👀😂 Ronda Rousey slammed Triple H through a table & caught a slap from Stephanie McMahon in her WWE debut (via @wwe) https://t.co/B3Mw5i5nx9

There are women in the company at present who have worked their way up through the company from the Performance Center and deserve the chance to wrestle on TV.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet took the spotlight away from the women following the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018. She then went on to dominate the headlines in the months that followed.

Wherever Rousey goes, she seems to be the center of attraction and rightfully so. However, there are so many more women in the company who deserve to be given those opportunities as well.

