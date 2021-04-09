Update on Ronda Rousey's WWE contract status - Report

Former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is one of the names that fans were expecting to return on the Road to WrestleMania 37 this year. With that not happening, there have been speculations on her status with WWE. Previous reports suggested that Rousey's WWE contract was set to expire this month.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Ronda Rousey's WWE contract expired this past week. However, he also noted that WWE could have frozen her deal due to her taking time off. In that case, she would still have around one year left on her contract.

"The impression we had is she was always coming back for the planned Los Angeles WrestleMania which was supposed to be this year, but obviously that didn't happen."

Three years ago @RondaRousey walked into WWE and left a trail of destruction 😳



Maybe one day we'll see her again...#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/NLgvzSYFej — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 28, 2021

Could Ronda Rousey return to WWE soon?

Recently, WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan gave an update on Ronda Rousey's situation, stating that she will be coming back. However, he didn't mention any timeline on when fans can expect the former RAW Women's Champion to return.

"Ronda is going to be coming back at a certain point in time."

Ronda Rousey made her official WWE debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. She had her first WWE match at WrestleMania 34, teaming up with Kurt Angle to defeat the team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. The Baddest Woman on the Planet then won the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam later that year by defeating Alexa Bliss.

Credit to Ronda Rousey, this was one of the better debuts in #WWE history! pic.twitter.com/ViMEBOkqTw #Wrestlemania — Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com (@aaronrift) April 4, 2021

Ronda Rousey had an interesting run as the RAW Women's Champion that ended at WrestleMania 35 in the historic first-ever all-women's WrestleMania main event. It was Becky Lynch who defeated Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match that night to win both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. This was Ronda Rousey's final appearance on WWE TV.

Comment down and let us know who would you want Ronda Rousey to face if and when she returns to WWE.