5 reasons WWE now is better than the Attitude Era

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 897 // 22 Mar 2019, 13:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Many consider the Attitude Era to be the greatest period in Wrestling history.

The Attitude Era.

Seen by many as the very best in wrestling history, the brief period between the late 90s to the early 2000s saw many shocking moments.

Who can forget when Mick Foley was flung from the Hell in a Cell structure at the 1998 King of the Ring, only to pull himself off the stretcher to finish the match?

Or how about when Stone Cold Steve Austin was run down at the 1999 Survivor Series event, as fans waited for nearly a year to find out the culprit (spoilers, it was Rikishi).

But for as good as fans may remember the period in their rose-tinted glasses, the infamous period of wrestling history certain had its negatives.

Here are five reasons that WWE now, is better than how it was during the Attitude Era.

#5 The varying styles of wrestling

Samoa Joe's unique style of fast strikes and quick offense from a heavyweight wasn't seen in the era.

There's an old saying: variety is the spice of life.

And in WWE today, there is plenty of variety to go around, in stark contrast to the Attitude Era.

Advertisement

Look at the main event back then, when it was a proverbial land of the giants. Superstars like Kane, The Undertaker, the Big Show all rose to the top, and all had similar styles.

Whilst there were some more technical guys who made it, like Chris Jericho, his push to the top came long after.

Now, we have athletic stars like AJ Styles and Seth Rollins, hulking monsters like Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar, and technical wonders like Daniel Bryan.

There's something for everyone in WWE today, something that probably couldn't be said back when the company was at its arguable peak.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement