5 reasons why WWE's Liv Morgan should win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match

WWE SmackDown this past Friday featured several key moments and matches. The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed Tag Team Titles against Drew McIntyre & Sheamus, Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens was confirmed for the Royal Rumble, among other intriguing developments.

One of the most interesting moments of the show came courtesy of former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. In a promo held backstage, Liv revealed that she has been entered in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble will take place at the Alamadome in San Antonio, Texas on January 28th, 2023. The card will feature two 30-superstar Royal Rumble Matches, with one featuring male competitors and one featuring the women of WWE.

With The Miracle Kid now confirmed to be in the bout, the question arises: should she win the match? There are a handful of reasons as to why the former SmackDown Women's Champion may be a great choice to win the legendary bout previously won by the likes of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka. This list will dive into some of the aforementioned reasons.

Below are five reasons why WWE's Liv Morgan should win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

#5. Liv Morgan is loved by many wrestling fans

WWE @WWE



announced tonight that she will be competing with 29 other women for the opportunity to main event #RoyalRumble is coming up fast! @YaOnlyLivvOnce announced tonight that she will be competing with 29 other women for the opportunity to main event #WrestleMania #RoyalRumble is coming up fast! @YaOnlyLivvOnce announced tonight that she will be competing with 29 other women for the opportunity to main event #WrestleMania! https://t.co/hm3kCc0Ilt

One of the biggest reasons why Liv Morgan should win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match is her popularity. The Friday Night SmackDown star is one of the most popular women on the blue brand. She's likely one of the most popular women in the company.

Liv's popularity came organically. She began her career on NXT as an extremely green rookie, but has evolved in front of the eyes of the fans for the better part of a decade. From her humble beginnings up to becoming the SmackDown Women's Champion, fans were there for the entire ride.

It can be difficult to find a babyface who is organically over, but WWE has one in Liv Morgan. Her winning the bout is something many fans would love to see, so it may be worth doing for that reason alone.

#4. She and Charlotte would feel very fresh

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is the SmackDown Women's Champion. The Queen returned to WWE on a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown and dethroned Ronda Rousey, much to the surprise and approval of fans in the audience and watching from all around the world.

A bout between The Queen and The Miracle Kid could be extremely fresh. The two have only battled in a handful of singles matches, and Liv wasn't nearly as developed or as far up the card when they fought in the past. This is a new & improved Liv Morgan, making for an intriguing bout.

The only drawback to Liv winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble to challenge Charlotte is that both are currently babyfaces. Given Flair's past, a heel turn will likely follow sooner rather than later, so their big time WrestleMania bout could still work.

#3. Morgan winning the bout could be a means of moving her to WWE RAW

Monday Night RAW

WWE RAW has an incredibly stacked women's division. At the top of the card is RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. She's joined by Bayley, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Asuka, all former champions in their own right.

In addition to the talented crew, RAW also features the likes of Nikki Cross, Mia Yim, Doudrop, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, Dana Brooke, and Tamina. It could be argued that RAW has never had a more talented crew and Liv could only further add to it.

If WWE believes that Liv would benefit Monday Night RAW, or that she's done all that she can on SmackDown, a move to the red brand could be in the works. The Miracle Kid winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match and challenging Belair could be a way to move her over.

#2. Liv deserves another chance at a top spot

Liv Morgan as SmackDown Women's Champion

Liv Morgan had an incredible 2022. She started the year as a hopeful contender for the RAW Women's Championship. While she failed to win, she proved to be a major player. Later in the year, she won the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed it in to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Morgan's time as the SmackDown Women's Champion was solid, albeit somewhat short-lived. She only had major premium live event title defenses against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler before losing the belt back to The Baddest Woman On The Planet.

If her win was seen as a trial run, WWE may be ready to pull the trigger on a longer, more varied title reign for The Miracle Kid. If she wins the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Liv will have a chance to win the title again and be given more of a shot as champion.

#1. Fans likely won't expect Liv to win

The Royal Rumble Match is extremely exciting. Thirty superstars battle it out and the winner earns a title match at WrestleMania. In theory, anybody can win the Rumble. In execution, however, fans typically have the most likely candidates to win narrowed down to just a handful of superstars.

Many fans suspect that Becky Lynch or Rhea Ripley will win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Some even think that Ronda Rousey could do it. Few fans, however, are predicting a win for Liv Morgan. That might be the exact reason why she should win.

Liv Morgan winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match would surprise many fans, giving them a sensation that anything can happen. Besides, a win nobody sees coming will only further add legitimacy to the nickname "The Miracle Kid".

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : 0 votes