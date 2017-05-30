5 Reasons WWE should break up the Hardy Boyz

The Hardy Boyz have been on fire since their return. But WWE should break them up sooner rather than later.

by Brandon Carney 30 May 2017

Matt and Jeff celebrate after retaining their titles against Gallows and Anderson

Matt and Jeff Hardy are home. Their return at WrestleMania 33 will go down as one of the greatest moments in WWE history and the Hardyz are still Raw tag team champions to this day. They’re unquestionably one of, if not the best tag team of all time, and their latest run proves they’re more than just a nostalgia act.

However, Matt and Jeff can do more than what they’re doing right now. Having an impressive reign as tag team champions is nothing to scoff at, but these two have bigger and better things in their future. And all of those things would be set in motion by their separation.

Both men have proved they can be huge singles stars. Matt proved it recently during his run as Broken Matt in TNA, a character which may or may not return to the WWE at some point.

On the other hand, Jeff, in addition to being a success in TNA aside from some setbacks, was a huge star in WWE before his departure. He moved more merchandise than almost anyone in the company and had a brief yet fun WWE Championship reign.

With Matt and Jeff obviously being more than just tag team specialists, WWE should break them up sooner rather than later. Here’s why.

#5 The Raw tag team division is in good hands without them

Raw’s biggest tag teams prepare to compete for the titles at WrestleMania 33

The Hardy Boyz have made the Raw tag team division better, there’s no question about that. When one of the most iconic teams of all times makes a return, it’s obviously going to add some star power and intrigue.

But when you think about it, Raw really doesn’t need the Hardy Boyz as a team to have a strong tag team division. They have plenty of teams at a high enough level to keep things entertaining with or without the Hardyz.

Sheamus and Cesaro seem to be really hitting their stride now that they’ve turned heel. Maybe it’s just the jackets, but things seem to work better between them now.

Then there’s Enzo and Cass who still haven’t sniffed tag team gold in the WWE despite their popularity. And, of course, there’s the soon-to-be-returning, possible attackers of Enzo and Cass, the Revival. They haven’t been truly let loose yet because of an ill-timed injury, but they’re gonna be a hit when they make it back on TV.

And finally, there’s Gallows and Anderson who still haven’t reached the potential we all know they have thanks to their NJPW run. If they’re ever treated like legitimate threats, that’s yet another big-time tag team on Raw.

The Hardyz are great, but they are not vital to the success of Raw’s tag team division.