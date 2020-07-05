5 reasons WWE should do more special events like The Great American Bash

Will WWE do more events like The Great American bash in the future?

What did you think of Wednesday night's Great American bash event?

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Should WWE do more events like The Great American Bash?

WWE held The Great American Bash event earlier this month and although it wasn't a pay-per-view, it was a special event that really showed some promising potential. In fact, between the inter-brand warfare that took place at periods throughout the event and the buzz it created, The Great American Bash was fun to watch play out.

With that being said and The Great American Bash now behind us, here are five reasons why the company should do more events like it in the future. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us what you thought of The Great American Bash event.

#5. Could help Raw and SmackDown

Special events like this could help Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.

It's no secret that WWE has to answer to television networks when it comes to their weekly products and sometimes that can be hard to do. Not only is that evident by the ongoing pandemic making it difficult for WWE to create an electrifying atmosphere, but also by WWE continuing to try to find ways to keep the product as engaging as possible.

Now, WWE has done everything in their power to rectify this situation, including bringing in NXT talent as fans, having Superstars on commentary, and creating cinematic matches, but it doesn't always work. What could work, however, is more of these themed pay-per-view-like nights.

Think about it! RAW and SmackDown's anniversary episodes are ratings-grabbers every single year and there is a reason for that. The reason is that they are events where fans can expect the company to deviate from the norm, do something different and create a memorable moment.

Maybe having more events like The Great American Bash is a way to achieve that and bring some unpredictability back to RAW and SmackDown.

