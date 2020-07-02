WWE NXT Great American Bash Results (July 1st, 2020): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights for Great American Bash Night 1

Io Shirai and Sasha Banks put on a classic in the main event of the Great American Bash.

Oney Lorcan took the fight to Timothy Thatcher in an iconic and nasty brawl.

Greg Bush FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Past vs Present of NXT at Great American Bash

It's time for the return of the Great American Bash, NXT style! Mauro Ranallo gave credit to the show to the late great Dusty Rhodes, who was responsible for creating the Great American Bash in the first place.

The first night of The Great American Bash featured some incredible bouts. Two specifically that fans were looking forward to were Oney Lorcan vs Timothy Thatcher and Sasha Banks vs Io Shirai. They absolutely lived up to the hype.

We kicked off The Great American Bash with the NXT Women's No.1 Contender's Fatal-4-Way match!

NXT Great American Bash Fatal-4-Way Match: Tegan Nox vs Dakota Kai vs Mia Yim vs Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai bailed out to the floor to let Tegan Nox and Mia Yim tear each other down. LeRae caught Yim from behind, though, sending her outside. LeRae and Kai then focused on Nox.

Kai set Nox up for the apron boot, but Nox avoided it and drove her spine first into the ring. LeRae moved in for a suicide dive but a blindside dropkick from Yim nearly sent her out of the ring. LeRae recovered, taking out Yim before smashing Kai's face on the apron with a flatliner.

LeRae followed up with a springboard crossbody, laying out Kai for the time being. Yim met her going up top. The Poison Pixie slipped through her legs and took Yim across the ring with an avalanche German suplex, and nearly got the first elimination at The Great American Bash.

Advertisement

Kai set up LeRae for Go To Kick but Nox demolished her with a big boot. Kai inadvertently hit LeRae with another boot, and Yim followed up with one of her own. Yim finished off LeRae with Sole Food.

First Elimination: Mia Yim picked up the first elimination on Candice LeRae at The Great American Bash.

Kai took the fight to Yim, pelting her with several chops and kicks. Going for a pinfall, she only managed to get a short one-count before Yim powered out. Kai set up to trap Nox in a leglock but Yim leapt onto her, placing her in a guillotine, setting up a double submission in the process.

Eventually everyone broke away, leading to a three-way brawl. Yim and Nox decided to focus up on Kai, with them both taking out the Captain of Team Kick with a Cannonball Senton and a Cannonboar senton. Despite both of her opponents pinning her, Kai kicked out and rolled to the floor.

Yim and Nox decided to take each other on. They were evenly matched, with both Superstars trading blows. Kai rocked Nox before she could hit a suicide dive, but she was unable to capitalize. Yim dropped her with a dragon suplex.

Yim used Kai as a stepping stone to send Nox outside with a hurricanrana. A dive took Lady Kane down. Yim did the same to Kai, sending her crashing into the barricade. Back inside, Kai kicked out of the Code Blue. Nox tried to roll up Yim with a crucifix, but was countered into Sole Food.

As Yim stared on at Nox, Kai rolled her up with an O'Connor Roll, eliminating her from the match.

Second Elimination: Dakota Kai eliminated Mia Yim via pinfall at The Great American Bash.

Kai trapped Nox in a chin lock. Slowly, No broke away and rolled up Kai for a two-count. The former best friends laid into each other with right hands. Kai won the brawl and stunned Nox with a superkick. Nox responded with a headbutt, and began building momentum. Right hands and clotheslines left Kai struggling to stand in the corner.

A trio of running uppercuts left Kai sitting the corner. The Cannonboar connected, and Nox got a near fall, using Kai's knee brace for leverage. Kai attempted to surprise Nox with a running crossbody, but was turned into a bridging fallaway slam for another close call.

As Nox moved to the top, Kai sent her back down to the mat where the Kairopractor connected. Still, Kai couldn't keep her down. Kai responded with a brainbuster but Kai refused to quit. Kai avoided the Shiniest Wizard and rolled up Nox with the crucifix.

Nox kicked out and was immediately trapped in Kai's submission. She managed to turn it into a pinfall, forcing Kai to break it. Following a headbutt, Nox landed with the Molly-Go-Round. The Shiniest Wizard finally put Kai down for good and earned Nox the first win of the night at The Great American Bash.

Results: Tegan Nox defeated Dakota Kai via pinfall to become the No.1 contender to the NXT Women's Championship at The Great American Bash.

Grade: B

Damian Priest was backstage where he called out Cameron Grimes who had, so far, slashed Priest's tires and attacked him prior to their match last month. Priest laid down a challenge. One match, no tricks. Just a one-sided beating that Grimes will regret forever. Will we get a final match at Great American Bash night two?

Knowing Grimes? Probably not, and odds are Priest won't "be able to make it" to The Great American Bash if history has taught us anything.

1 / 6 NEXT