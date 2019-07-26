5 reasons WWE wants The Rock on SmackDown Live's FOX debut

The Rock vs Roman Reigns

It has been a long while since WWE inked a deal with FOX, for the network to air SmackDown Live starting this October. The debut episode of the blue brand on FOX will air on October 4th. It's evident that WWE is trying its best to turn this move into a big affair, with FOX itself wanting the company to give the blue show an overhaul.

Back during this year's Superstar Shakeup, possibly the biggest WWE Superstar in recent memory, Roman Reigns, was drafted to SmackDown Live. Rumors have floated around regarding Brock Lesnar moving to the blue show when it moves to FOX. Now, another report is stating that WWE is in talks with Dwayne Johnson for an appearance on the debut episode on FOX.

Let's take a look at 5 reasons WWE could be trying to bag The Great One for SmackDown Live's big debut on FOX.

#5 The Rock's famous catchphrase and the creation of SmackDown

The Rock is a genius on the mic

After failing gloriously as the joyous and always-smiling Rocky Maivia, Dwayne Johnson was given the gimmick of The Rock, an arrogant heel who turned on the fans for not treating him with respect. Soon, he began using a string of catchphrases to get himself over, one of which was "Lay the smackdown".

The catchphrase got incredibly popular and soon, The Rock started calling the blue show "his show", referring to the fact that the name of the brand was taken from Rock's famous catchphrase.

Additionally, The Rock was there on the very first episode of SmackDown, teaming up with Stone Cold to defeat The Corporate Ministry. It would be nothing but poetic to see The Rock being on SmackDown Live's big debut on FOX around 20 years later.

