5 reasons Trish Stratus is reportedly coming back at WWE SummerSlam

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
460   //    24 Jul 2019, 12:46 IST

Three of the all-time greats
Recently, it was reported that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is likely to come out of retirement and wrestle a match at SummerSlam in Toronto, her hometown.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown Live saw Ember Moon defeat Charlotte Flair with a roll-up, after a slight distraction from WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley. Soon after, Charlotte Flair stated that she will be at The Biggest Party of the Summer, and her opponent will be someone who's better than Moon.

There's a possibility that Stratus just might wrestle Charlotte at the upcoming big PPV, in a clash of the generations, but nothing has been set in stone as of now. Let's look at 5 reasons why Trish Stratus might come out of retirement at SummerSlam.

#5 A much-needed boost to the division

Lacey vs Lynch
The Women's Revolution reached its peak at WrestleMania 35, when Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women's titles. Soon after, the momentum that had been built over the past few years, began to fizzle out. Sasha Banks left for an undetermined period of time, while Ronda Rousey left to spend time with her husband, and possibly start a family. Becky Lynch began feuding with Lacey Evans, a match-up that didn't exactly thrill the fans.


Things didn't pick up much on the blue brand too, the exception being Bayley winning the belt. Trish might be coming back to inject a dose of excitement in the Women's division and make fans care about it again, after the past couple of months doing nothing much of note for the division. Someone of the stature of Trish Stratus is fully capable of reigniting the flame that had originally made the fans care about the women in WWE.

Tags:
WWE SummerSlam 2019 Trish Stratus Charlotte Flair Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time Greatest Faces in WWE history
