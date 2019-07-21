WWE News: Mandy Rose responds to Otis' birthday wish

Rose and Otis

What's the story?

Recently, WWE Superstar Mandy Rose turned 28, and was showered with birthday wishes on her social media handles. None seemed as special as what fellow WWE Superstar Otis wrote for God's Greatest Creation.

Now, Mandy has responded to Otis' birthday wish, thanking him for the same.

In case you didn't know...

Mandy Rose debuted on the main roster alongside Sonya Deville as Absolution, a faction associated with the returning Paige. The two Superstars were later drafted to the Blue Brand, during the Superstar Shakeup in 2018.

During the buildup to the two battle royal contests at WrestleMania 35, SmackDown Live saw the male and female participants compete in an 18-man/woman tag team match. In a hilarious moment during the match, Otis confronted Mandy Rose and seemed smitten with her. Thankfully for Rose, Shelton Benjamin came for the save and threw Otis out of the ring.

Otis has sent a bunch of tweets to Rose in the past, which was highlighted by WWE in one of their Youtube videos.

The heart of the matter

On Mandy Rose's 28th birthday, Otis penned down a heartfelt birthday wish and posted it on his social media handles. The poem received an amazing response from the WWE Universe, and Rose saw it too.

Mandy posted a message addressed to Otis, thanking him for the poem he wrote for her. Check out the exchange below:

Ohhh Otis thank u thank uuuu 😅🤓 https://t.co/QeXotyL7E9 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) July 19, 2019

What's next?

Otis has been involved in the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championship for sometime now as a part of Heavy Machinery alongside Tucker.

This recent exchange between Mandy Rose and Otis has led to fans clamoring to see a storyline involving both Superstars. Hopefully, WWE sees the response on social media and gives the fans what they want.

Would you like to see an angle involving Otis and Mandy Rose in the coming weeks? Sound off in the comment section!