WWE News: Becky Lynch roasts Natalya after being called a quitter

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 222 // 24 Jul 2019, 08:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Natalya and Lynch

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Natalya recently took to Twitter and took a shot at Becky Lynch's past, referring to her as a quitter.

Lynch replied with a scathing roast, stating that she took time off years ago, and came back to do everything Natalya couldn't do.

In case you didn't know...

A short while ago, Natalya won a Fatal Four-Way #1 contender's match on Raw and bagged an opportunity to wrestle Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's title. Natalya defeated Alexa Bliss, Naomi, and Carmella to get the shot, and was immediately confronted by 'The Man'. The two had a heated exchange that ended with Natalya promising a war.

Last night on the Raw Reunion episode, Lynch appeared on Alexa Bliss' Moment of Bliss, which was soon interrupted by Natalya. The two women went on to engage in a brawl, leading to the officials breaking it up.

Also read: Hall of Famer says Charlotte is more over than Becky Lynch

The heart of the matter

Natalya recently posted a bunch of throwback photos of herself and Becky from Japan. She added that Lynch quit after the pictures were taken, and came back to capitalize on the momentum women like her created. To this, Lynch gave a vicious reply by saying that she took all of that time off from wrestling, and still managed to do what Natalya never could.

Imagine taking all that time off, and still coming in to do everything you never could. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 23, 2019

Natalya responded by stating that Lynch has become everything she once hated. Becky quickly chimed in, asking her SummerSlam opponent to remove the last two words of her tweet.

Delete your last two words. Perfect. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 24, 2019

Advertisement

What's next?

Natalya will challenge Becky Lynch for her Raw Women's title at SummerSlam 2019, emanating from Toronto, Canada on August 11th.

Do you think Natalya has a chance here? Will she somehow manage to beat Lynch and win the Raw Women's title?