WWE News: Hall of Famer says Charlotte Flair is more over than Becky Lynch

Flair and Lynch

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently voiced his opinion on Becky Lynch's popularity among the fans.

Henry stated that Lynch is 2nd to Charlotte Flair in terms of being over.

In case you didn't know...

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Hall of Famer Mark Henry talked about Becky Lynch's character, and stated that he isn't a fan of her arrogant persona. Henry said that the arrogance thing is not suiting her, and it is something that would work on Superstars like Baron Corbin or Sami Zayn.

Becky Lynch seemed to have noticed the comments, and proceeded to take a shot at the statement on her official Twitter handle, though she didn't mention Henry's name. Lynch said that she has been talking about coming for the posters, billboards, and headlines for a long time, and has backed it all up by achieving all of those feats. Lynch added that this doesn't make her arrogant, because she said those things and backed them up.

The heart of the matter

Mark Henry has now come up with a controversial statement that is bound to irk Becky Lynch's fans. The former World Champion has stated that when it comes to being over, Becky Lynch is second to Charlotte Flair. Henry also said that in terms of talent, Asuka is above Becky Lynch.

Here's an audio clip featuring Henry's comments:

The original quote pic.twitter.com/6gjtVI9yQg — The Dan (@DanTheGemini) July 19, 2019

What's next?

Judging by Becky Lynch's silence, it seems like she hasn't gotten hold of Henry's comments at this point. Stay tuned as this story develops further, as there's a high possibility that Lynch will respond to Henry's controversial statement.

Do you think Henry is in the right here? Is Charlotte Flair more over than Becky Lynch? Sound off in the comment section!