WWE News: Becky Lynch hits back at Hall of Famer calling her character "arrogant"

Becky Lynch

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently stated on Busted Open Radio that he isn't a fan of Becky Lynch's arrogant persona.

Lynch has just posted a tweet claiming that she did what she had been promising to do for a long time, and added that it's not arrogance.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch turned from a joyous, cheerful babyface to a no-nonsense anti-hero (but not before she had a run as WWE's most beloved "heel"), when she turned on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2018.

Lynch then donned the persona of 'The Man', a ruthless character that reminded many of the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin. Lynch's character change led to her getting a title shot in the main event of WrestleMania 35, against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, which she eventually won.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry talked about Lynch's persona on the latest episode of Busted Open, stating that the arrogance thing is not for her, and is suitable for someone like Baron Corbin or Sami Zayn.

The heart of the matter

Lynch seems to have noticed Henry's comments, and posted a tweet on her official handle. Although she didn't name anyone, it's clear that Becky wasn't too thrilled with Henry's comments about her being arrogant in kayfabe.

"The Man" said that she had been telling everyone for a long time that she would be featured on posters, billboards, and major news headlines, and she did exactly that. Lynch stated that this doesn't mean that she is arrogant as she said things and backed them all up.

A woman who told the world she was coming after the posters, the titles, the billboards and the headlines, and then DOES IT is “arrogant” now? I said it, I did it, and I backed it all up. Live with it. pic.twitter.com/K7FRU4KrE3 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 19, 2019

Henry later responded to the Twitter outrage that his comments caused.

I said my truth as a fan and analyst ! I like to feel for my good guys and women! When they say what the bad guys and girls say it comes across as over confidence. Which in the real world makes you heel! https://t.co/9RciCBqXS5 — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) July 20, 2019

What's next?

Becky Lynch is all set to take on longtime friend Natalya at SummerSlam, with her Raw Women's title on the line.

What are your thoughts on Lynch's response? Do you think she is in the right here?