AEW News: Jon Moxley reacts to WWE hiring Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
161   //    08 Jul 2019, 16:25 IST

Moxley reacts!
Moxley reacts!

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley recently sat down with the Store Horseman and discussed a variety of wrestling topics.

Moxley opened up on WWE hiring Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman as Executive Directors, and went on to praise both men, adding that he hopes WWE lets them use their ideas on the show.

In case you didn't know...

The past two weeks saw a major creative change being implemented in WWE, with respect to the two top shows. WWE announced that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff, once WWE's competitors as well as former employees, had been appointed as the Executive Directors of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, respectively.

The news garnered mostly positive reactions from fans as well as wrestling personalities, and the latest edition of Raw only made things better. Heyman was reportedly involved with a bunch of segments, and Vince McMahon's reaction to the show was a positive one.

Also read: R-Truth reveals Vince McMahon created Little Jimmy to punish him


The heart of the matter


Former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley had a bunch of things to say when he was asked whether these two appointments would make things better.

Moxley praised Heyman and called him 'really smart'. Further, Moxley stated that Bischoff was the man behind the nWo, but he also was responsible for producing a string of bad WCW shows. According to Moxley, Bischoff is "probably pretty motivated to make you forget that part of his resume".

They definitely made some kind of move. Paul Heyman is really smart it sounds like that is a great idea. I just hope Vince lets them do their ideas.
[Bischoff] is probably pretty motivated to make you forget that part of the resume. The more wrestling that is good, the more fans that there are and the better it is for everybody.
What's next?

Jon Moxley targeted Kenny Omega upon his arrival in AEW , and will be facing him at AEW All Out on August 31st. Moxley seems to be happy about the hiring of Bischoff and Heyman, much like the rest of the WWE fraternity.

What are your thoughts on Moxley's comments regarding the hiring of Heyman and Bischoff?

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley") Paul Heyman
