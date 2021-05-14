4 Superstars Paul Heyman couldn't get over

Paul Heyman is widely regarded as being one of the most influential beings in the storied history of professional wrestling. Heyman has managed a string of legendary wrestlers, was the owner of the notorious promotion called Extreme Championship Wrestling and went on to become a mainstay in Vince McMahon's WWE.

Heyman has managed the likes of Brock Lesnar and CM Punk, who are two of the biggest superstars in recent history. During both of Brock's runs in WWE, Heyman stood alongside him and turned into his mouthpiece, delivering scathing and hard-hitting promos on Lesnar's behalf.

But not all guys that Heyman managed turned into megastars while being associated with him. In the list below, we'll take a look at four Superstars who were Paul Heyman guys, but the association didn't exactly help them get over in the promotion.

Note: The article features guys who didn't make it big WHILE BEING UNDER Heyman's tutelage

Also read: 5 dream matches current WWE roster could give us

#4 Heidenreich

Heidenreich

Back in 2004, Heidenreich came to SmackDown, under the management of Paul Heyman. The gimmick Heidenreich donned was of a crazy big guy, who interfered in matches and recited hateful poems. Heidenreich kicked off a feud against The Undertaker, after attacking The Deadman in his WWE title match against JBL at No Mercy. At Survivor Series, Heidenreich lost to The Undertaker. The Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Taker defeat Heidenreich again in a Casket Match after Kane came out to make the save.

A tag team match was planned for WrestleMania 21, featuring The Brothers of Destruction and Heidenreich & Snitsky, but was later nixed. Heidenreich went on to turn babyface and form a tag team with Animal. The duo won the WWE Tag Team titles on one occasion. He was released by WWE in 2006.

In terms of physique and raw power, Heidenreich fit the WWE mould. But his career never really took off. Superstars like Snitsky, Mark Jindrak and a host of others who were part of the WWE setup during the 2000's faced the same fate as 285 pounder.

Giving credit where its due, not everybody gets to start their career with a feud against the Undertaker and Heidenreich sure did get a high profile launchpad.

1 / 4 NEXT