5 dream matches the current WWE roster could give us

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.14K   //    18 Jul 2019, 10:17 IST

The Fiend vs Lesnar
The Fiend vs Lesnar

When one talks about a dream match in professional wrestling, these discussions usually pit a Superstar from the present against a Superstar from the past, or in other cases, two veterans who have yet to lock horns inside the squared circle.

The Undertaker vs Sting is such an example where two in-ring legends have yet to square off, and fans have clamored for a match between the two for a long while. But what about the current crop of wrestlers?

WWE's roster is currently deemed by many as being the most talented bunch of athletes the company has ever had. The main roster shows, NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live boasts of a string of world-class athletes. Let's take a look at 5 dream matches the current WWE roster could give us.

Also read: 5 most protected WWE Champions in WWE history

#5 Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley

Lesnar vs Lashley
Lesnar vs Lashley

When Bobby Lashley was enjoying a main event level run back in 2007, Brock Lesnar had been gone from WWE for years. Lashley returned to WWE after last year's WrestleMania and fans immediately began waiting for the company to give them the dream match they had been waiting for.

Lashley was put into a feud with Sami Zayn which was underwhelming at best, while Lesnar kept his spot on the Raw main event scene. Over the course of the past few days, Lashley has tweeted about wanting to wrestle The Beast, and we might finally get to see these two legit MMA fighters take on each other in a WWE ring.

Brock Lesnar enjoyed major mainstream coverage while he was signed to UFC and was the top champion in the promotion. For the past 4 years, before signing with WWE, Lashley worked in Bellator MMA and his record stands at an amazing 15-2.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Bullet Club Undisputed Era Brock Lesnar Bray Wyatt Greatest Heels in WWE history
Contact Us