5 Past vs Present clashes we could see on WWE Raw Reunion next week

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.86K // 17 Jul 2019, 11:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will we see these confrontations?

Mere days ago, WWE made a huge announcement regarding the July 22nd episode of Monday Night Raw. The show is going to emanate from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, and will feature a long list of WWE legends and Hall of Famers. We will witness the likes of Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Booker T, Shawn Michaels and many more on the special edition of the red brand.

The reason WWE came up with the reunion episode is that apparently, the USA Network wanted it amidst poor ratings. One thing's for sure, the announcement has made fans wait in anticipation for the upcoming episode. We might get to see a bunch of surprising moments on the show, including a couple of confrontations between past and present Superstars. Let's take a look at 5 generation clashes we could see on the episode.

Also read: WWE changes names of 4 NXT Superstars

#5 The Fiend and The Boogeyman

We need this clash again

Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE last night, when he attacked an unsuspecting Finn Balor and hit him with a Sister Abigail. It's almost a given that Bray Wyatt will face Finn Balor at the upcoming SummerSlam PPV. The match will most likely see Wyatt squash Balor, since we now know that the latter will be taking time off after The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Wyatt is bound to make appearances over the next few weeks, heading to SummerSlam. A possible scenario for next week's Raw could see him confronting a returning Boogeyman, who was once dubbed as one of the creepiest and sinister beings in all of WWE. The Fiend could make quick work of The Boogeyman, and send a challenge to Balor for SummerSlam.

Although Wyatt has confronted The Boogeyman in the past, The Fiend hasn't, and this would certainly be a segment to behold.

1 / 5 NEXT