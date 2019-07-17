WWE News: WWE changes names of 4 NXT Superstars

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.91K // 17 Jul 2019, 07:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H in NXT

What's the story?

Over the course of the past few months, WWE changed the names of a string of NXT recruits. Apparently, WWE has changed the names of four more NXT Superstars, which can be noticed on the WWE Performance Center website.

In case you didn't know...

Superstars getting new names isn't something that's uncommon in WWE. The company has changed the names of several NXT as well as main roster Superstars in the past. Earlier in the year, the high-flyer Mustafa Ali got his name shortened to Ali. Andrade Cien Almas turned into simply 'Andrade'. Before these two, Alexander Rusev, Big E Langston, Antonio Cesaro, and a bunch of other wrestlers had gotten name changes.

One of the reasons why these name changes happen could be to get the wrestler over with the fans, as happened in Ali's case. As for new NXT recruits, it could be an attempt to bring them in with new identities, as opposed to what they used to be called by before signing with the developmental brand.

Also read: Superstars react to negative fan reaction on Raw

The heart of the matter

Around a month after WWE had changed the names of 7 NXT Superstars, the company has given new names to four more wrestlers. The name changes have been updated on the WWE Performance Center website.

Former Impact Wrestling star Robbie E will now be referred to as Robert Stone, Nick Comoroto is now called Nick Ogarelli, and Brennan Williams is now known as Dio Maddin. In addition to these three, Rachel Evers has gone back to using her real name, Rachel Ellering. Rachel Ellering is the daughter of Paul Ellering, legendary manager of the Road Warriors.

What's next?

Hopefully, these name changes will help these recruits in some manner, as they move forward on the developmental brand.

What are your thoughts on these name changes?