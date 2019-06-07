WWE News: WWE changes names of two NXT Superstars

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 267 // 07 Jun 2019, 10:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H

What's the story?

After recently giving new names to five NXT Superstars, WWE has changed the names of two more NXT recruits.

Shane Strickland will now be referred to as Isaiah Scott, while DJZ will be called Joaquin Wilde.

In case you didn't know...

It seems that WWE is hell-bent on changing as many Superstar names as they possibly can. The company has been regularly changing or shortening the names of WWE Superstars, both on the main roster as well as down in NXT.

Big E Langston, Andrade Cien Almas, Alexander Rusev, Mustafa Ali, and many more have gotten their names shortened over the course of the past few years. As far as Ali goes, several reports suggested that WWE wanted the fans to easily remember the name, and hence it was shortened to Ali.

The heart of the matter

Recently, WWE changed the names of five NXT Superstars, with one of them being Cameron Grimes, a former Impact Superstar. Here's a list of the five Superstars, whose names got a makeover. Now, two more Superstars' names have been changed.

Shane Strickland, a former Major League Wrestling World Champion, signed a deal with WWE back in April after he was done with MLW by the end of 2018. At a recent NXT live event that emanated from Largo, Florida, Strickland was introduced to the audience as Isaiah Scott.

Additionally, former Impact Wrestling X-DIvision Champion DJZ will now be known as Joaquin Wilde. Wilde has also tweaked his look, as seen below.

As can be seen above, the name change is being reflected on Wilde's social media accounts.

Advertisement

What's next?

Hopefully, these name changes will aid the two Superstars in getting their new personas over in developmental.

What do you think of WWE consistently changing wrestler names?