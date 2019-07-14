WWE News: Wade Barrett shares hilarious Brock Lesnar story

Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett recently sat down with Inside The Ropes and shared an amusing story involving WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar. Apparently, Lesnar once got stalked by a 16-year-old kid at Gold's Gym, and it ended with Brock yelling at him in the bathroom and the kid fleeing the scene immediately.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar is widely regarded by many as being one of the most dominant Superstars in all of wrestling. Additionally, Lesnar is known for being a reserved guy who doesn't like the limelight that comes with being a WWE Superstar. He lives on a farm with his family, away from the hullabaloo of city life.

Lesnar seemingly doesn't like being around people much. A rare clip from the aftermath of WrestleMania 19 shows Lesnar being checked by the medical staff for a possible concussion. Lesnar had horribly botched a Shooting Star Press on Kurt Angle, a mistake that could have ended his career. Lesnar can be seen going off on the backstage personnel in a fit of anger.

The heart of the matter

Wade Barrett recalled an incident from years ago when he was still employed by WWE. Barrett stated that a group of WWE Superstars was working out in Gold's Gym when suddenly Brock Lesnar entered the room. After the workout, Brock walked into the changing room and said that a kid was following him around in the gym.

A visibly angry Lesnar went into a bathroom. Suddenly, a 16-year-old kid came in, realized that Brock was in the bathroom, and approached the area with a scared look on his face. Moments later, the wrestlers heard Lesnar yell angrily at the kid, followed by the terrified teen running out of the room.

What's next?

Lesnar currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase and we just might see him cash it in tonight on either of the Universal Champion and the WWE Champion.