×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Superstars Undertaker could face at WWE SummerSlam 2019

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Feature
1.05K   //    13 Jul 2019, 08:11 IST

Taker vs AJ?
Taker vs AJ?

The Biggest Party of the Summer is merely weeks away and several storylines have begun taking shape as we move towards the event. This Sunday, The Undertaker will team up with Roman Reigns to take on the dastardly duo of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

The Deadman returned to WWE a couple of weeks ago to assist The Big Dog Roman Reigns, who was being beaten up by McIntyre and Shane on Raw. Rumors had begun flying around stating that Undertaker would be taking on Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

Now, it's being reported that WWE isn't planning this match and The Phenom's role for the PPV is still up in the air. Let's take a look at 5 potential opponents for The Undertaker at SummerSlam if he isn't facing The Scottish Psychopath.

Also read: 5 times fans forced WWE to change major plans

#5 Samoa Joe

Joe
Joe

This Sunday at Extreme Rules, Samoa Joe is all set to face Kofi Kingston for his WWE Title. Kingston has somehow managed to keep the belt on his waist, ever since he won the same at WrestleMania 35. Many are of the opinion that Joe will walk out with the WWE Title on Sunday. This is something longtime fans of Joe have been waiting for a while.



Let Joe win the WWE Title, come out on the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live, and state that he has waited for this moment for too long, and is on a quest to brutalize anyone who comes in his path. Suddenly, the gong goes off and Taker appears. Fresh off a win against Shane and McIntyre, he says that he's still got it, and Joe will have to go through him if he wants to reign over the blue show, that The Undertaker made into what it is today.

Of course, Joe wins the eventual match and gets a huge rub in the process, something he severely needs after being an afterthought for years.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE SummerSlam 2019 The Undertaker AJ Styles Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time Greatest Faces in WWE history Greatest Heels in WWE history
Advertisement
3 Potential SummerSlam opponents for The Undertaker
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Big backstage update on current plans for The Undertaker at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Details on The Undertaker's possible SummerSlam 2019 opponent
RELATED STORY
3 Matches for John Cena at SummerSlam 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who could return at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
3 matches that we would like to see at SummerSlam 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Summerslam: 5 Superstars with the most wins in Summerslam history
RELATED STORY
5 current WWE Superstars with most losses at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Bookings: SummerSlam 2019
RELATED STORY
10 Most Shocking WWE SummerSlam Moments
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us