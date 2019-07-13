5 Superstars Undertaker could face at WWE SummerSlam 2019

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.05K // 13 Jul 2019, 08:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Taker vs AJ?

The Biggest Party of the Summer is merely weeks away and several storylines have begun taking shape as we move towards the event. This Sunday, The Undertaker will team up with Roman Reigns to take on the dastardly duo of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

The Deadman returned to WWE a couple of weeks ago to assist The Big Dog Roman Reigns, who was being beaten up by McIntyre and Shane on Raw. Rumors had begun flying around stating that Undertaker would be taking on Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

Now, it's being reported that WWE isn't planning this match and The Phenom's role for the PPV is still up in the air. Let's take a look at 5 potential opponents for The Undertaker at SummerSlam if he isn't facing The Scottish Psychopath.

Also read: 5 times fans forced WWE to change major plans

#5 Samoa Joe

Joe

This Sunday at Extreme Rules, Samoa Joe is all set to face Kofi Kingston for his WWE Title. Kingston has somehow managed to keep the belt on his waist, ever since he won the same at WrestleMania 35. Many are of the opinion that Joe will walk out with the WWE Title on Sunday. This is something longtime fans of Joe have been waiting for a while.

Let Joe win the WWE Title, come out on the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live, and state that he has waited for this moment for too long, and is on a quest to brutalize anyone who comes in his path. Suddenly, the gong goes off and Taker appears. Fresh off a win against Shane and McIntyre, he says that he's still got it, and Joe will have to go through him if he wants to reign over the blue show, that The Undertaker made into what it is today.

Of course, Joe wins the eventual match and gets a huge rub in the process, something he severely needs after being an afterthought for years.

1 / 5 NEXT