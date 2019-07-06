10 Untold WWE stories that R-Truth revealed on E&C's podcast

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 222 // 06 Jul 2019, 15:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Truth and Vince

When one talks about some of the most popular Superstars on the WWE roster, R-Truth's name is bound to come up. Truth's pro-wrestling career has taken an interesting turn over the course of the past one month or so. The debut of the WWE 24/7 Title turned out to be a blessing for Truth, who recently won a WWE poll and was dubbed the WWE Universe's favorite champion at present.

Truth defeated the likes of Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Kofi Kingston and also, bagged over 27% of the votes. It's incredible how far he has come in WWE after being relegated to the lower card for years on end. Recently, Truth appeared on Edge and Christian's Pod of Awesomeness and shared a bunch of never-before-heard tidbits from his career.

Let's take a look at 10 incredible stories Truth told in the interview.

#10. Truth reveals the name of the wrestler who cracks him up

Truth is consistently the funniest character on WWE TV. Whom does he consider to be a funny guy?

Truth stated that Gregory Helms a.k.a. The Hurricane is one of the funniest guys he knows. Longtime fans of WWE might remember Hurricane's hilarious antics during the Ruthless Aggression Era. His program with The Rock in early 2003 is still regarded as some of the best comedy WWE has ever produced.

#9. Headlining a PPV against John Cena

Although he has dangled in the mid-card for a long time, Truth did get a shot at glory back in 2011, when he faced John Cena for the WWE Title at Capitol Punishment.

Truth reflected back on the moment and said that the whole thing with Cena was surreal, and he felt overwhelmed being in the top spot on the card.

1 / 5 NEXT