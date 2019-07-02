5 blockbuster storylines for The Club after AJ Styles' heel turn

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.20K // 02 Jul 2019, 11:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AJ Styles made an emphatic statement as he reunited with The Club to attack Ricochet

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW saw AJ Styles finally turn heel and reform the Club. The Phenomenal One competed in a United States Title match against the high-flying Ricochet in the main event of the night. The bout was marred with controversy, as Styles won the belt, but it was discovered that Ricochet's leg was under the bottom rope. After the break, the Club came out to the ring and the match restarted. After some incredible display of athleticism, Ricochet managed to pin the former WWE Champion to retain his United States Title.

AJ and Ricochet shook hands after the match, but the unsuspecting champion was decked with a right hand soon after. The night ended with AJ and the Good Brothers throwing up the Too Sweet and reforming the Club to a loud response.

Let's look at the five biggest storylines we could see involving the Club.

Also read: 5 times Undertaker teamed up with his rivals

#5 The Club vs The New Day

The New Day

There's no bigger faction than The New Day on the main roster at the moment. Kofi Kingston is being heavily pushed as WWE Champion and he has been winning matches right and left ever since he won the title at 'Mania. The trio is a crowd-favorite faction and is ruling Tuesday nights. On the other hand, we have the brand new heel AJ Styles along with the Club on RAW. With the Shakeup not meaning a thing at this point, this is one rivalry we should be getting.

A short-lived angle between these two factions is bound to result in a bunch of interesting matches and promos, plus AJ and Kofi in a singles encounter is guaranteed to be money.

1 / 5 NEXT