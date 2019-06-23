6 WWE/AEW moments that would've seemed impossible a year ago

Anything can happen in WWE!

2019 is almost halfway through, and the world of professional wrestling has already witnessed a bunch of legendary moments that would be talked about by wrestling fans for years to come. WrestleMania, as always is the case, was a memorable affair with its fair share of iconic moments. All Elite Wrestling finally made its presence felt, and the humorous jibes in regards to it being a T-shirt company died down on the night of Double Or Nothing.

Jon Moxley's WWE exit, the incredibly well-made promo that he posted on Twitter, and his shocking debut at the end of AEW Double Or Nothing, could quite possibly be the most interesting Superstar story in pro-wrestling this year, and it couldn't have been more real!

Let's dive down memory lane and look at six things that have happened so far this year, which we would have found unbelievable not more than a year ago.

#6 Roman Reigns moves to SmackDown Live

Roman Reigns

The reason no one would have ever thought of this happening in the slightest bit is that Roman Reigns is a hot commodity, and WWE would never think of putting someone like him anywhere other than on Monday Night Raw, WWE's flagship show. Somehow, this was exactly what happened during the Superstar Shakeup.

It was announced that Vince McMahon would reveal "the biggest acquisition in SmackDown Live history", and the speculation kicked off almost immediately. Roman Reigns came out on SmackDown Live to everyone's surprise, even though many had guessed it beforehand. He attacked Mr. McMahon and Elias upon his arrival. The Big Dog was now a SmackDown Live Superstar!

Considering how SmackDown Live has always been regarded as the B-show, it was a genuine shocker seeing Reigns being drafted to Tuesday nights. A year ago, Reigns was chasing the top belt on Raw. Who would have thought at the time that WWE would actually go ahead with moving him to SmackDown Live in 2019, and risk Raw losing viewership?

