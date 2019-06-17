5 biggest reasons why R-Truth could become WWE Champion someday

Anything can happen in the WWE, as Vince once used to say!

In 2008, former Impact Wrestling Superstar R-Truth signed a contract with WWE, kicking off a career filled with some of the most hilarious moments in the history of this business. Not many fans are aware of the fact that R-Truth was a WWE Superstar way before he made a name for himself in Impact Wrestling. Donning the name of K-Kwik, Truth had a forgettable run in WWE for three years, before he was released from the company in 2002.

Truth's second run ended up turning him into one of the most popular Superstars in the company, albeit in a mid-card role. He went on to face John Cena for the WWE Title at the Capitol Punishment 2011 PPV, but failed to win the belt. Years later, Truth is now back in the spotlight, and although he isn't anywhere near the top title picture, he is steadily becoming one of the most beloved entertainers in all of wrestling.

Here are five reasons why we just might see R-Truth win the WWE Title somewhere down the line:

#5 R-Truth is dominating WWE's social media

Truth is getting millions of views every single week

One would think that Superstars of the caliber of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and other main event players would be ruling WWE's social media, but this isn't the case at all! Ever since WWE came up with the 24/7 Title and handed it to R-Truth, the mid-carder is running wild all over WWE's social media, especially its official Youtube channel.

Truth getting trapped inside a shipment box currently has 2.7 million views, while his elevator segment with a bunch of WWE Superstars stands at a cool 3 million! To put it into a bit of perspective, Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens from last week's Raw is at 1 million views. Numbers don't lie!

Truth is making fans come in droves and watch his misadventures on social media, which accounts for a large portion of WWE's business, what with the company having surpassed 1 billion social media followers in the past. This humongous exposure won't go unnoticed by the top brass for long.

