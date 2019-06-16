AEW News: Jon Moxley defeats former WWE Superstar in indie match

Moxley

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Jon Moxley recently appeared at an Independent show and wrestled former WWE Superstar Big Cass, now referred to as Cass XL.

The ending to the match saw Moxley hitting Dirty Deeds on both Enzo and Cass to get the victory.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Moxley is all over the professional wrestling world at the moment. He has appeared in a string of promotions ever since he left WWE. It all began when Moxley released an incredible promo days after his WWE exit. He went on to make a shocking debut in the closing moments of All Elite Wrestling's first show, Double Or Nothing.

This was just the beginning though, as Moxley proceeded to appear at NJPW, and win the IWGP United States Title in the process, by defeating Juice Robinson. Additionally, Moxley has also appeared in a bunch of indie promotions. He has a couple of matches lined up in the near future in AEW, against the likes of Kenny Omega and Joey Janela.

The heart of the matter

Moxley recently wrestled at North East Wrestling's Six Flags Slam Fest show. The former WWE Superstar went toe to toe with another wrestler who used to work for WWE not too long ago, Big Cass. Cass had Enzo Amore in his corner, but that didn't stop Moxley from picking up a win over the behemoth. Moxley hit the Dirty Deeds on both Enzo as well as Cass, and proceeded to pin Cass to win the match. Here are the final moments from the bout:

Jon Moxley gave the Dirty Deeds to both Nzo & Cass XL to win the main event at the #NortheastWrestling #SixFlagsSlamFest in #SixFlagsGreatAdventure! pic.twitter.com/yISLzeWjM6 — Chris (@SensesPunk) June 16, 2019

What's next?

Moxley seems to be having the time of his life, as he recently stated that he feels like he's 18 again. Moxley will face Kenny Omega at AEW All Out on August 31st.

