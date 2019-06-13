10 craziest ideas for the WWE 24/7 Title

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.36K // 13 Jun 2019, 13:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The possibilities are endless!

On the May 20th, 2019 edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer and Hardcore legend Mick Foley unveiled WWE's brand new championship belt, to an incredibly mild response. The belt design left a lot to be desired, but there was no going back.

On the same episode, Titus O'Neil became the first-ever WWE 24/7 Champion, but was almost immediately pinned by Robert Roode. When R-Truth saw Roode escaping a string of WWE mid-carders, he hid the Glorious One in the back of a car. This turned out to be a ploy though, as Truth proceeded to attack Roode and pin him to bag the belt.

Ever since then, Truth has been losing the title and winning it back on various occasions. He lost the title to Jinder Mahal at a Golf course and an airport, but managed to win it back both times. Last week on SmackDown Live, Truth lost the title to Elias, but immediately pinned the villain under the ring to win back the gold.

We take a look at the 10 craziest ideas for the WWE 24/7 Title.

#10 Cathy Kelley's plan works to perfection

Cathy Kelley

Soon after the WWE 24/7 Title came into being, WWE backstage announcer and interviewer Cathy Kelley posted a bunch of unusual tweets. The first tweet featured Kelley talking about wanting to hang out with referee Danilo Anfibio. Kelley's second tweet saw her offering coffee to a couple of WWE referees in a backstage area.

As we already know, there are basically no limitations when it comes to the 24/7 Title. Anybody can win it at any point in time. An angle could see Kelley finally managing to bribe a referee, who then helps her bag the title by invading R-Truth's home, while he's asleep.

1 / 10 NEXT