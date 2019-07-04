×
5 biggest reasons why WWE can't leave the PG Era behind

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.13K   //    04 Jul 2019, 11:57 IST

Triple H, Vince, and Cena
Triple H, Vince, and Cena

This past week on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live, the WWE Universe witnessed a bunch of moments which certainly weren't in line with the company's PG direction. On Raw, Maria Kanellis insulted her husband and talked about letting Becky impregnate her. Additionally, the ending to Strowman vs Lashley resulted in Corey Graves letting out a "Holy s**t" on air. On the blue show, Kofi Kingston showed his middle finger to his Extreme Rules opponent, Samoa Joe.

A fan asked WOR's Dave Meltzer whether WWE is transitioning out of the PG Era, and he responded with a simple 'yes'. This has led to the fans speculating in droves, on WWE finally going back to what it once was. But is the transition as easy as it sounds on paper?

Let's take a look at 5 legit reasons WWE can't leave the PG Era behind, contrary to what the rumors say.

Also read 5 biggest opponents for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

#5 The world isn't what it was once

Imagine this segment airing today
Imagine this segment airing today

The world as a whole has changed drastically over the course of the past 2 decades. Back in 1999, WWE could come up with racy material and use it in storylines without getting any kind of heat for the same. This is exactly what happened in storylines such as Undertaker forcefully trying to marry Stephanie, Mae Young giving birth to a hand, and many more.

Imagine the outrage the company will attract if it airs these kind of segments on live TV in today's world, where the minutest of mistakes have led to companies getting shut down. It would be a terrible idea on WWE's part to even think of such an angle, which is bound to trigger masses in droves.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Triple H Vince McMahon Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time
