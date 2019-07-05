5 Reasons why Jon Moxley could exercise his AEW opt-out clause in 1 year

Moxley makes his shocking debut and interrupts Chris Jericho at DoN

On May 25th, Jon Moxley made his thunderous debut at AEW Double Or Nothing and attacked Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega to end the show. Soon after, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Moxley had signed a multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling and would be regularly featured on its weekly shows in the near future.

Now, it has been reported that Jon Moxley had put in an opt-out clause in his AEW contract. The clause will allow Moxley to leave All Elite Wrestling in a year if he wishes to do so.

The report has led to fans speculating on the possibility of Moxley actually going ahead and leaving AEW in a year if things don't turn out the way he wants them to be. Let's look at 5 possible reasons why Jon Moxley could leave AEW in a year, by taking advantage of his 1-year opt-out clause.

#5. AEW puts Moxley in ridiculous/goofy storylines

Moxley wouldn't want this to happen again

It has been over a month since Moxley made his AEW debut. His recent match with Joey Janela was a violent and bloody brawl, which is something Moxley missed doing in WWE. As one of the hottest Superstars in the industry at the moment, Moxley will be put in high-profile feuds with the biggest wrestlers in AEW.

But, what if this is a short-lived affair?

In his interview with Chris Jericho, Moxley talked about how WWE put him in goofy storylines such as the "rabies shots" one. The moment AEW tries something like this with him, it is bound to make him rethink his stance in regards to his future in the company.

