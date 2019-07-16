×
WWE Rumors: Reason why Vince McMahon unbanned popular wrestling move

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Rumors
1.68K   //    16 Jul 2019, 08:05 IST

Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Last night's Extreme Rules PPV saw Scott Dawson of The Revival hit the Brainbuster during the Raw Tag Team Titles match against The Usos.

Bryan Alvarez has now reported that the reason why we saw the move yesterday was because Vince McMahon has unbanned the Canadian Destroyer move. McMahon apparently watched a viral video, featuring a wrestler connecting the Canadian Destroyer on his opponent, which Vince found 'cool'.

In case you didn't know...

Over the course of the past several years, Vince McMahon has banned a bunch of moves that he found too dangerous for the wrestlers to perform inside the squared circle. The Piledriver is one of those moves and is only used by The Undertaker on a regular basis.

There have been several incidents in the past that made Vince take the decision to ban some moves. Back in the 90s, a botched Piledriver by Owen Hart resulted in Stone Cold almost breaking his neck.

The heart of the matter

It seems like WWE has unbanned at least one move from the bunch that was not meant to be used in the ring for a long while now. Last night at Extreme Rules, The Revival met The Usos and defended their Tag Team Titles successfully. During the match, Scott Dawson could be seen hitting the Brainbuster on one of the twins.

The move was made popular by Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson back in the 80s but hadn't been seen on WWE TV for a while now.

Bryan Alvarez stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that the Canadian Destroyer is no longer banned in WWE. He added that Vince saw a viral clip of a wrestler performing the move, and thought that this would be a cool thing to do on one of the shows.

"I wish I remembered the details but the point of this is that someone showed Vince a clip of the Canadian Destroyer. Vince said something to the effect of 'why don’t we do that cool sh** on our show?'"
He then went on to add that this could be a reason as to why we saw The Revival perform the Brainbuster at Extreme Rules.

What's next?

While the Canadian Destroyer and other piledriver moves do look cool, one can only hope that we don't see too much of the same on WWE TV given the risk associated with these maneuvers.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon unbanning the move?

Tags:
WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Vince McMahon Scott Dawson
