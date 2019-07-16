5 reasons why Bray Wyatt should be the one to dethrone Brock Lesnar

Bray Wyatt and Lesnar

Last night's Extreme Rules PPV ended with what Paul Heyman had been promising for a long while now. After Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch won the Mixed Tag Team match against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, Brock Lesnar made his way to the ring. Lesnar went on to pin Rollins to win the Universal Title after cashing in his Money In The Bank contract.

It's a given that Rollins would want a shot at The Beast to win back the belt, and the two Superstars are bound to face off in the near future, most certainly at SummerSlam 2019. But should Rollins put down Lesnar to get back what was once his? Or should someone else be brought into the picture?

There was an incredibly sinister entity lurking around the corner and has finally come out on tonight's Raw. This April, Wyatt's first vignette aired on WWE TV. After months of buildup, Bray Wyatt returned to Monday Night Raw. Here are 5 reasons why he should be the one to dethrone Lesnar.

#5 A dream encounter we have yet to witness

We never got this match

The closest we have got to Bray Wyatt wrestling Brock Lesnar was at WWE Roadblock 2016, which turned out to be a false promise, as the plans were changed at the last minute. Wyatt looked from ringside as Brock destroyed Luke Harper and scored an easy pin, in what was a "Handicap Match".

Fans have been clamoring for this bout for a long while now, but WWE has yet to create a storyline involving these two. The Fiend taking on The Beast would be a huge selling point for the company, and the fans would finally get to see this dream encounter.

