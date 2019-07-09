5 exciting angles for Sasha Banks' return

Banks and Becky

At WrestleMania 35, Sasha Banks and Bayley lost their Women's Tag Team Titles to The IIconics in a Fatal 4-Way match. The next night on Raw, Banks was nowhere to be seen. Soon after, it was revealed that Banks was upset with what happened at 'Mania.

The next few months saw The Boss post a long string of cryptic messages, follow AEW on Twitter, go on vacations, and keep fans speculating on whether she would ever come back.

Now, around 3 months after Banks left, a local advertisement for SummerSlam 2019 has surfaced. The PPV poster shows a bunch of WWE Superstars on the front, including Sasha Banks! It seems like Banks might just return in time to be a part of the Biggest Party of the Summer. Let's look at 5 exciting scenarios for Banks' return.

#5 Sasha Banks turns on Bayley

Banks with Bayley

The friendship between Sasha Banks and Bayley isn't exactly a secret. The two women have gone through a lot ever since their days in NXT. When Banks left after WrestleMania 35, it effectively marked the end of The Boss 'N' Hug Connection.

Bayley went on to win the Money In The Bank Ladder match and become the SmackDown Live Women's Champion on the same night.

Banks could make her return on the blue brand, delivering a heartfelt speech about how she's so happy for her best friend for what she has achieved during her absence. The emotional segment ends with Banks hitting an unsuspecting Bayley from behind, thus turning heel.

Although this rivalry failed back when WWE tried it before, things aren't the same now. A SummerSlam match between the two would be nothing but money.

