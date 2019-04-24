WWE News: Sasha Banks posts cryptic message during RAW, possibly targeting WWE

What would Vince think of this?

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently took to Instagram to post a cryptic message during Monday Night RAW. Banks' story seems to be a jibe at WWE, signaling that she is afraid of wasting her time with the company.

In case you didn't know...

The past few weeks have been a rollercoaster ride for "The Boss". She was reportedly unhappy about losing the tag team belts to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35. Rumors suggested that Bayley and Banks had a backstage meltdown after their loss at 'Mania.

Banks went on to follow All Elite Wrestling and unfollow WWE on Twitter. According to several sources, WWE has given Sasha Banks some time to think about her future with the company.

The heart of the matter

During this week's Monday Night Raw, Sasha Banks posted a story on her Instagram account. The story featured a popular quote, about a person being afraid of wasting their time with someone.

The quote reads: "I don't fear commitment. I fear wasting my time."

With the sheer number of cryptic messages Sasha Banks has posted over the course of the past three weeks, it would be safe to assume that this one's geared towards her deteriorating relationship with WWE.

It gives an indication that although she is someone who is willing to commit to her job, she's afraid of the fact that she won't be used the way she deserves to be, and would thereby end up wasting her time.

The story has since disappeared, but here's a screengrab of what it looked like:

Sasha's story

What's next?

The rumor mill has gone into overdrive ever since the Sasha Banks controversy kicked off. A recent rumor suggests that WWE could bring in Banks for the Money In The Bank PPV, and give her the briefcase. This could actually be a possibility, and WWE's way of getting back into Sasha's good books.

What are your thoughts on Sasha's cryptic messages that she's posted ever since WrestleMania 35? Let us know in the comments.