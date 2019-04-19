WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks' possible role at Money In The Bank revealed

Major plans for Banks in the works?

What's the story?

Brad Shepard from "Oh You Didn't Know" wrestling podcast recently provided an update on Sasha Banks' possible role at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV.

Banks is expected to return soon, and there have been backstage talks on booking her to win the coveted briefcase.

In case you didn't know...

The past two weeks have been a rollercoaster ride for the former Women's Tag Team Champion. Sasha Banks was said to have been furious on her booking at WrestleMania. Some sources even reported that Sasha and Bayley went on to cause a backstage tantrum at The Show of Shows, after their loss to The IIconics.

Sasha Banks has not been seen on WWE TV ever since WrestleMania 35 was done and dusted with. She expressed her disappointment with her booking by unfollowing WWE and following All Elite Wrestling on Twitter.

Reportedly, Sasha was also upset by the fact that WWE was going to split up The Boss 'n' Hug Connection, which eventually did end up happening on this week's SmackDown Live, with Bayley coming to the blue brand.

The heart of the matter

Sources have confirmed that Sasha Banks will be returning to WWE very soon. Banks is possibly being groomed for a push in the near future, as backstage talks suggest that she could win the Money In The Bank briefcase on the upcoming PPV.

If Banks ends up winning the match, she will be entitled to a future shot at any of the two Women's Titles that Becky Lynch is currently holding.

What's next?

Becky Lynch recently called out Sasha Banks on Twitter. A possible win for Banks at the upcoming PPV would certainly shoot her to the top of the Women's Division, leading to a rivalry between "The Boss" and "The Man".

