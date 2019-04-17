×
WWE Rumors: Update on why Sasha Banks is upset with WWE

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Rumors
501   //    17 Apr 2019, 20:50 IST

Sasha and Bayley have separated, thanks to the Superstar Shakeup
What's the story?

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has been absent from WWE TV ever since WrestleMania 35 was done and dusted with, with reports coming in that the former Women's Tag Team Champion wasn't thrilled with her booking at The Show of Shows.

Wrestling Observer Radio has recently reported that Banks was also upset with WWE because the duo was told that the team would be splitting up soon.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks and Bayley lost their Women's Tag Team Titles to The IIconics in a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 35. "The Boss" wasn't seen on the Raw after WrestleMania, and went on to miss a talk show appearance, citing personal reasons.

Reportedly, Banks and Bayley threw a backstage fit at WrestleMania after their loss. Sasha added fuel to the fire by unfollowing WWE on Twitter and following All Elite Wrestling. Later, she posted a photo featuring herself and Bayley with Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, rubbishing rumors of heat between the two teams.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer had previously reported that WWE had given Banks time to figure things out and see where she wanted to go from here onwards. The former Women's Champion was not happy with the fact that they were losing the belts at 'Mania. Apparently, Sasha wanted to make the titles mean something and hold them for a long while.

Now, Meltzer has reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that another reason why Banks was upset with WWE was that the higher-ups had told both her and Bayley that the duo would be splitting up soon.

What's next?

The Boss 'n' Hug Connection is history, as Bayley has been drafted to SmackDown Live on the blue brand's Superstar Shakeup edition. It remains to be seen when will Sasha Banks make her return to the squared circle.

What are your thoughts on Banks and Bayley splitting up in the Superstar Shakeup?

WrestleMania 35 The Boss 'n' Hug Connection The IIconics Sasha Banks Bayley WWE Superstar Shakeup
