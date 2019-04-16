×
WWE Rumors: Major update on why Sasha Banks wasn't on RAW, and her WWE future

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
277   //    16 Apr 2019, 20:15 IST

Image result for sasha banks sportskeeda

What's the story?

Over the past week, the words on every wrestling fan's lips have been "Sasha Banks" - whether it be her reported backstage WrestleMania incidents, canceled TV appearances, unfollowing WWE on social media, or rumors that she may even refuse to turn up for work.

While WWE acknowledged The Boss on RAW last night, she was nowhere to be seen - and it's now been revealed why.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks has been a staple of WWE's main roster since 2015, becoming one of the company's most decorated and groundbreaking female Superstars.

Things, however, have changed with recent reports emerging that Banks reportedly had two altercations after the match - one reported that Dana Brooke received a busted open lip in a backstage scuffle while the other said both Banks and Bayley took to the locker room floor to lie down and loudly, verbally voice their displeasure, then again outside one of their hotel rooms, before further reports emerged that Banks would refuse to turn up for work.

The heart of the matter

After WWE suggested Banks may be bound for the blue brand via a WWE.com article, The Boss' seemingly real-life problems surfaced on RAW as WWE decided to tackle the issue head-on by having television storylines reflect rumors.

Well, today, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Banks via Wrestling Observer Radio, confirming that The Boss wasn't on RAW in person as WWE have given her time away to figure things out.

She's been given time off to figure out what she wants to do. They don’t want her to leave.

Meltzer also confirmed that Banks wasn't scheduled to appear - which would either suggest that WWE took a pre-emptive strike to ensure Banks didn't no-show, as had been suggested, or that the rumors weren't entirely accurate.

She wasn’t on the show today and she wasn’t booked on the show today. I don’t know how much time she was given, but I don’t know if it’s that long.
What's next?

Banks could always turn up on WWE SmackDown, as WWE suggested yesterday - but it's probably more likely that we don't see Banks tonight. As always, only time will tell!

Would a move to SmackDown benefit Sasha Banks? Let us know in the comments.

