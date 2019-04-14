WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks reportedly refusing to turn up at WWE events

Banks has reportedly told WWE she won't be there this week

What's the story?

Well, it's been a whirlwind week for The Boss - from reported backstage WrestleMania incidents to cancelled TV appearances, to unfollowing WWE on social media - and it's just taken another huge twist.

According to Brad Shepard, Sasha Banks has refused to turn up for work this coming week.

In case you didn't know...

The Boss exploded onto the main roster in 2015, quickly becoming one of the major cornerstones of the WWE Women's Revolution alongside her fellow NXT Horsewomen, and becoming one of the company's most decorated female Superstars.

Banks is a four-time RAW Women's Champion, becoming one of the first females to main event a pay-per-view when she took on Charlotte Flair at Hell In A Cell, as well as finding herself in main event spots on RAW. Just this year, Banks teamed with Bayley as the pair became one of the first ever Women’s Tag Team Champions - but they dropped the titles at WrestleMania 35 after a surprisingly short run.

Just yesterday, reports emerged that Banks reportedly had two altercations after the match - one reported that Dana Brooke received a busted open lip in a backstage scuffle while the other said both Banks and Bayley took to the locker room floor to lie down and loudly, verbally voice their displeasure, then again outside one of their hotel rooms.

The heart of the matter

The Sasha Banks story has taken another huge twist tonight, as prominent wrestling journalist Brad Shepard is reporting that The Boss has told someone in the company she won't be turning up for work this week. Shepard hints that he'll have more on his podcast this week.

According to a source in #WWE, Sasha Banks told someone in the company she would not be coming in next week, and they were unable to convince her otherwise at the time of the conversation. I‘ll have more on this story which hasn’t been reported on this coming week’s #OYDKWS. — Brad Shepard (@TheBradShepard) April 13, 2019

What's next?

Well, that really is anyone’s guess at this point. All we know is that the Superstar Shake-Up is next week but will Banks be there? I guess only time will tell, and we don't need to wait too long to find out.

Would you miss Sasha Banks if she left WWE? Let us know in the comments.

