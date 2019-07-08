×
WWE SummerSlam 2019: 5 Reasons why The Undertaker vs Drew McIntyre needs to happen at the PPV

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
828   //    08 Jul 2019, 14:22 IST


This match needs to happen at this year's SummerSlam

Two weeks ago on Monday Night Raw, The Undertaker made a surprising return to WWE and helped Roman Reigns fend off Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. As the villainous duo was beating down a helpless Reigns, the lights went out and The Phenom appeared out of nowhere. It was later announced that Roman Reigns and The Undertaker will take on Shane and McIntyre at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV.

Soon after, reports began coming in regarding The Undertaker's SummerSlam opponent, revealing it to be none other than Drew McIntyre! Although it's still not confirmed whether the match will actually happen, this does seem to be an amazing idea if WWE is hell-bent on featuring The Deadman on the SummerSlam card. Here are the five biggest reasons why this match needs to happen at SummerSlam 2019.

Also read: 5 reasons Undertaker vs Sting would be a huge mistake

#5 This one won't disappoint, contrary to Taker's recent outings

McIntyre in NXT

Last year, John Cena challenged The Undertaker for a match at WrestleMania 34. The Show of Shows saw Taker squash Cena in a quick match to pick up an easy win. At that point, even the company knew that stretching the match would result in a disaster. And this is exactly what happened in the coming months, as WWE went to Saudi Arabia and Australia, bringing back the likes of Shawn Michaels and Goldberg to wrestle The Deadman.


This time, Taker will face someone who is incredibly agile for his size, possesses impressive in-ring skills, and has honed his skills for months on end down in NXT. We won't see a 5-star classic, but McIntyre could certainly carry Taker to a good match that won't turn into an embarrassment like the Super ShowDown main event.

