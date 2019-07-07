WWE Rumors: Details on The Undertaker's possible SummerSlam 2019 opponent

The Undertaker's last SummerSlam appearance came against Brock Lesnar in 2015

What's the story?

According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, The Undertaker vs. Drew McIntyre is being advertised for WWE SummerSlam 2019 but there is a chance that the match will not happen.

In case you didn't know…

Following his widely criticised match against Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown on June 7, The Undertaker made a sooner-than-expected return when he helped out Roman Reigns by attacking the former Shield member’s two current rivals, Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, on the June 24 episode of Raw.

It has since been confirmed that “The Deadman” and “The Big Dog” will team together for the first time on WWE television when they face McMahon & McIntyre in a No Holds Barred tag match at WWE Extreme Rules on July 14.

Although WWE has not yet announced that the WrestleMania legend will compete at the following month's SummerSlam PPV, it was recently reported by Sports Illustrated that McIntyre was on a list of names who The Undertaker had requested to face after his match against Goldberg.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that The Undertaker is likely to be involved at SummerSlam, which takes place in Toronto on August 11, but it is not a certainty that he will take on Drew McIntyre.

“There is advertising for Toronto for SummerSlam for Undertaker and Drew McIntyre. I asked about that and I was told not to read anything into it. The fact that they’re advertising that match also tells me that Undertaker is probably going to be at SummerSlam.”

What's next?

Short-term, all eyes will be on The Undertaker when he joins forces with Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules. Long-term, it is safe to say that any ‘Taker retirement rumors can be forgotten until at least next year’s WrestleMania.