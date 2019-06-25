WWE News: The Undertaker returns on WWE RAW to help Roman Reigns

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns

What's the story?

Roman Reigns found himself in trouble on WWE RAW this week, as he was facing both 'The Scottish Psychopath' Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match on the show.

Things were looking dire for the The Big Dog as his 'yard' was in very real danger of being taken over by the vicious duo, until one of the biggest wrestling legends of all time, made their return on WWE RAW.

The Undertaker returned to WWE RAW to help Roman Reigns against the unfair odds that he was facing.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns has been in a feud for a while against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. While he has gotten the better of Drew McIntyre twice at WrestleMania and WWE Stomping Grounds, Shane McMahon has proved to be his kryptonite, beating him at WWE Super ShowDown.

The Undertaker faced Goldberg at Super ShowDown himself. Despite some botches throughout the match from Goldberg after knocking himself out, the Undertaker was able to get the win after a Chokeslam. He was far from happy about the match, however.

The heart of the matter

It appeared that Roman Reigns was in a world of hurt with Shane McMahon hitting him with a Spear and Drew McIntyre hitting him with a Claymore. Things went from bad to worse after that, with Shane McMahon preparing for a Coast to Coast.

However, that was when the gong sounded and the Undertaker appeared in the ring. He hit Shane McMahon with a Chokeslam.

He followed this up by taking both Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre out of the ring, clearing it and standing up for Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns and The Undertaker stared off against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon, who beat a hasty retreat.

What's next?

The Undertaker appears to be back for a feud against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, teaming with Roman Reigns. The Undertaker has history with both Roman and Shane, having faced them at WrestleMania in previous years, but for now, he might be standing shoulder to shoulder with the Big Dog.

Only more time will reveal the future of this feud.