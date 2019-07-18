WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon reportedly very happy with Drake Maverick

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.89K // 18 Jul 2019, 07:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

205 Live GM Drake Maverick has been a cornerstone of the 24/7 Title angle for a while now, along with current champion R-Truth. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is reportedly very happy with the segments featuring Drake Maverick and the ideas he has pitched so far.

In case you didn't know...

Back in May, WWE unveiled the 24/7 Title, which was met with an incredibly poor response initially. As the night progressed, fans realized that the title had potential and could turn out to be a way to give TV time to mid-carders whom they hadn't seen in a long time.

Over the course of the next few months, R-Truth won and lost the title in a string of hilarious segments, with Drake Maverick posting equally funny videos and pictures on social media that showed him searching for Truth. This week on Monday Night Raw, Maverick checked into a hotel room to consummate his marriage with Renee Michelle, when Truth came out of nowhere and pinned him to win back the title.

Also read: 5 past vs.present clashes we could see on Raw Reunion

The heart of the matter

According to Wrestlingnews.co, what's making Vince happy is the minute-by-minute data WWE is getting from Nielsen Media Research, with the segments featuring Maverick and Truth getting good viewership on a weekly basis.

McMahon has also told people that he appreciates when people like Drake Maverick step up and turn goofy ideas into comedy gold. It should be noted that Maverick was the one who suggested doing the title change angle on his wedding day, a segment that garnered huge numbers on WWE's social media handles. Another reason Vince likes Maverick is that he "is not a complainer".

What's next?

Maverick, now having lost the title, is again looking for Truth to get back at his nemesis and bring the title home.