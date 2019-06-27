AEW News: Chris Jericho reveals which WWE Superstars got private dressing rooms

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Chris Jericho recently sat down with The Bubba Army, and talked on a variety of wrestling-related topics.

Jericho revealed the names of WWE Superstars who had their own private dressing rooms. According to Jericho, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg got their own dressing rooms, and The Rock used to get one whenever he used to make a one-off appearance.

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, is what he dubbed as being "the best deal of his life". Jericho went on to kick off a feud against old nemesis Kenny Omega, and the two began promoting their Double Or Nothing match on social media, as well as inside the squared circle.

The two Superstars headlined AEW's first show, which ended with Jon Moxley making his shocking debut in the promotion. Jericho has been taking humorous jibes at WWE, ever since he joined AEW. He recently cleared his stance on the same and stated that he loves the company and is just having some fun on social media.

While talking with The Bubba Army, Jericho opened up on which WWE Superstars used to have their own private dressing rooms. He revealed that the likes of Goldberg and Brock Lesnar always got their own rooms. Further, Jericho revealed that Undertaker used to change in the talent relations room, and so did he.

Not many, Goldberg had it when he was there, and Lesnar has it. If Rock comes or something like that, the big guys that come in for one show. But other than that, there are no private, separate changing rooms, everyone changes together.

No he didn’t, but he always changes kind of in the talent relations room, cause you know, there’s 50 guys stuffed into a room, and Undertaker doesn’t have to deal with that s***, and neither do I.

Jericho seems to have had a career resurgence in AEW, and his contract will make sure his longtime fans get to see him in action for a long time to come.

