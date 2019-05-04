Pro Wrestling News: Top Superstar attacks Chris Jericho at Indie event

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.10K // 04 May 2019, 11:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A brawl broke out after the attack

What's the story?

All Elite Superstar Chris Jericho recently made an appearance at an indie event.

Jericho's "Double Or Nothing" opponent, Kenny Omega attacked him, leading to a big brawl involving multiple indie wrestlers.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho is widely regarded as being one of the most decorated athletes in the history of professional wrestling. He signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, dubbing it "the best deal of his life". In addition to Jericho, AEW has secured a bunch of other well-known names like Kenny Omega and Goldust.

Jericho is all set to face off against longtime nemesis Kenny Omega at AEW's first show, "Double Or Nothing". The show is going to emanate from The MGM Grand in Las Vegas, on May 25th.

The heart of the matter

Jericho interfered in a match at a Southern Honor Wrestling Event in Canton, Georgia, and proceeded to attack the two wrestlers with a chair. The beatdown didn't last long though, as Kenny Omega came down to the ring and hit Jericho with his patented Dragon Suplex.

Omega went on to address the white-hot crowd, but fell prey to a sneak attack by one of the local wrestlers. Jericho soon joined in, before a bunch of wrestlers hit the ring. This led to a big brawl breaking out inside the squared circle.

The show didn't end here though, as Kenny Omega finally managed to address the crowd in a heartfelt promo.

What's next?

Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega are mere weeks away from squaring off in a highly-anticipated rematch at "Double Or Nothing", on May 25th.

What are your views on the surprise appearances by Jericho and Omega? Are you excited for their upcoming match? Sound off in the comment section!