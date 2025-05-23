5 reasons why the Wyatt Sicks should target 48-year-old WWE star

The Wyatt Sicks haven't been on a WWE TV screen in 2025. The only mention of the group involved Karrion Kross, who noted that the faction was moved to SmackDown during January's transfer window.

It ended his feud with the group while setting its members up for new challenges. However, those challenges never came to fruition as Uncle Howdy suffered an injury.

After airing two glitches during Alexa Bliss' segments, she and the group were taken off TV. It was a polarizing move since Bliss had just returned and was healthy.

When the group returns, there's a perfect target waiting for them on SmackDown - John Cena. The Wyatt Sicks should target the 17-time World Champion for the following five reasons.

#5. The Wyatt Sicks may have moved away from Alexa Bliss

When Alexa Bliss returned at the 2025 Royal Rumble, everyone expected she'd enter a feud with the Wyatt Sicks. She's one of the few stars to deal with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy.

That was the case as glitches appeared on screens behind Bliss when she conversed with other SmackDown stars. But weeks came and went, and the group stopped teasing their actions.

Bliss competed in the Elimination Chamber but wasn't used for two months afterward. She popped back up on SmackDown two weeks ago without any glitches. The Wyatt Sicks appears to have moved on from its planned feud with her, so they need a different target.

#4. John Cena and the Firefly Funhouse Match

John Cena faced a lot of chaos in the Firefly Funhouse match with Bray Wyatt. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Bliss wasn't the only star to cross paths with different versions of Bray Wyatt. John Cena buried Wyatt at WrestleMania 30 after overcoming the entire Wyatt Family. That feud was revisited after Wyatt crafted the Fiend persona.

The two squared off in one of the most unique wrestling matches ever, the Firefly Funhouse Match, at WrestleMania 36. It utilized Cena's history in the business and how his career could have played out differently.

One was what would have happened if he had turned heel as "Hollywood" Cena. It may have foretold what would have happened when he finally turned heel years later. Since they'd have that history to play with, writing a current angle around it would be easy.

#3. It would be a shocking use of the group

The Wyatt Sicks' first targets weren't exactly stars ruling over WWE. Chad Gable was up first since he abused his supposed friends in Alpha Academy.

They pivoted to The Miz since he turned on R-Truth yet again. Karrion Kross was their last target, but that feud was abandoned due to releases, injuries, and other unknown reasons.

If the group returns and targets a significant star, and the current Undisputed Champion, it would signal a massive change of direction for the unique faction. If they target Grayson Waller, it won't have the same impact.

#2. They need to return with a bang and an important target

Choosing not to use The Wyatt Sicks on screen in 2025 is one of the most confusing decisions Triple H made. An injury is one thing for one star, but the group consists of four other WWE stars.

Any of them, and by extension, Bliss, could have appeared in non-wrestling capacities. Since they've been an afterthought, when they do re-emerge, it has to be in an important moment.

Going after Santos Escobar or DIY will not have a huge impact. It will be a return to targeting mid-level performers instead of making the huge impact Wyatt Sicks should be making.

#1. John Cena turned his back on the fans who supported his career

The easiest explanation why Wyatt Sicks should torment John Cena is because of his heel turn. The latter built his life in and out of the ring on the "Never Give Up" and "Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect" mottos.

He was a humanitarian outside of WWE, making the most appearances for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Turning his back on the fans who loved him for two decades fits how the Sicks have operated.

Sicks target stars who mistreat, abuse, or betray friends and family. The WWE Universe is part of WWE's family, so there may not have been a bigger betrayal than Cena ruining wrestling.

About the author Matthew Serocki



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More