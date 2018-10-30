×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 reasons you should be on the next Chris Jericho Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
701   //    30 Oct 2018, 02:35 IST

Chris Jericho at the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation 26th Annual A Time For Heroes event
Chris Jericho at the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation 26th Annual A Time For Heroes event

As with All In and the on-sale of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's upcoming WrestleMania Week show at Madison Square Garden, one of the most talked about recent developments within independent wrestling as of late has been Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager. As was the case with those aforementioned events, the Rager was at full capacity before setting sail. 

Unique about what many call "the Chris Jericho Cruise" is its attempt to meld together the various entertainment spaces which Jericho has been associated in recent years. This not only includes professional wrestling and music, but also podcasting, yoga (DDP YOGA, that is) and comedy. 

While I had been on several cruises before boarding the Norwegian Jade in Miami, I was not fully sure of what to expect from this overall experience. Was there going to be too much wrestling? Would there be enough to do? Was it going to be a welcoming experience overall? Fortunately, those questions can all be answered with a "yes" response. 

Presently I have been on the ship for a little more than 48 hours, and one thing that is clear to me is that this has been a wonderful experience overall. In turn, below and on the following pages are five reasons why you should be on board for the next Chris Jericho Rock N Wrestling Rager.

#1 The Talent

In the year-long build-up to this cruise, the participating talent was unveiled in batches. Ultimately the confirmed participants not only included former WWE Hall Of Famers, but also key people involved with Ring Of Honor, Impact Wrestling, New Japan, Lucha Underground, and other buzzed-about indie promotions. ROH may be have been listed as a presenting sponsor of the cruise, but everyone was sharing the spotlight. 

While there were three "meet and greet" sessions announced on the cruise, those were far from the only opportunities to interact with some of your favorite wrestlers. Over the course of these two and a half days, I have run into most of the wrestlers at some point. And all but two of them were very eager to sign something and/or take a photo.

The bottom line is that the wrestlers may be on a working vacation -- some of them did comedy or hosted an event in lieu of wrestling -- but almost all of them made themselves readily available to meet fans. In turn, if you were cool to them, you would likely encounter a relaxed individual that was glad to meet a fan. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Bullet Club nWo Chris Jericho
Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Darren Paltrowitz is a New York resident with over 15 years of entertainment industry experience. He began working around the music business as a teenager, interning for the manager of his then-favorite band Superdrag. In the years following, he has worked with a wide array of artists including OK Go, They Might Be Giants, Mike Viola, Tracy Bonham, Loudness, Rachael Yamagata, and Amanda Palmer. Darren's writing has appeared in dozens of outlets including the New York Daily News, Inquisitr, The Daily Meal, The Hype Magazine, All Music Guide, Downtown Magazine, Guitar World, TheStreet.com, Format Magazine, Businessweek, The Improper, the L.A. Times, and the Jewish Journal. He is a member of the SATW and the IFWTWA organizations as a food and travel writer. Darren is also the host the recently-launched "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz" podcast, as co-produced with PureGrainAudio.
5 Things That Could Change Professional Wrestling Over...
RELATED STORY
ROH/NJPW News: Chris Jericho officially confirms the main...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Chris Jericho may be the smartest person in...
RELATED STORY
5 people you may not have realized were doing DDP YOGA
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestling Legends That Never Wrestled In The WWE
RELATED STORY
Rebuilding WCW for 2019 Return
RELATED STORY
20 of the Best Stables of All Time
RELATED STORY
Chris Jericho Explains The Main Event of "Rock N...
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling Real Life Stories: Episode 2 - Chris...
RELATED STORY
Is the Bullet Club becoming the NWO?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us