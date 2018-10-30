5 reasons you should be on the next Chris Jericho Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager

Darren Paltrowitz FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 701 // 30 Oct 2018, 02:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chris Jericho at the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation 26th Annual A Time For Heroes event

As with All In and the on-sale of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's upcoming WrestleMania Week show at Madison Square Garden, one of the most talked about recent developments within independent wrestling as of late has been Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager. As was the case with those aforementioned events, the Rager was at full capacity before setting sail.

Unique about what many call "the Chris Jericho Cruise" is its attempt to meld together the various entertainment spaces which Jericho has been associated in recent years. This not only includes professional wrestling and music, but also podcasting, yoga (DDP YOGA, that is) and comedy.

While I had been on several cruises before boarding the Norwegian Jade in Miami, I was not fully sure of what to expect from this overall experience. Was there going to be too much wrestling? Would there be enough to do? Was it going to be a welcoming experience overall? Fortunately, those questions can all be answered with a "yes" response.

Presently I have been on the ship for a little more than 48 hours, and one thing that is clear to me is that this has been a wonderful experience overall. In turn, below and on the following pages are five reasons why you should be on board for the next Chris Jericho Rock N Wrestling Rager.

#1 The Talent

In the year-long build-up to this cruise, the participating talent was unveiled in batches. Ultimately the confirmed participants not only included former WWE Hall Of Famers, but also key people involved with Ring Of Honor, Impact Wrestling, New Japan, Lucha Underground, and other buzzed-about indie promotions. ROH may be have been listed as a presenting sponsor of the cruise, but everyone was sharing the spotlight.

While there were three "meet and greet" sessions announced on the cruise, those were far from the only opportunities to interact with some of your favorite wrestlers. Over the course of these two and a half days, I have run into most of the wrestlers at some point. And all but two of them were very eager to sign something and/or take a photo.

The bottom line is that the wrestlers may be on a working vacation -- some of them did comedy or hosted an event in lieu of wrestling -- but almost all of them made themselves readily available to meet fans. In turn, if you were cool to them, you would likely encounter a relaxed individual that was glad to meet a fan.

1 / 5 NEXT