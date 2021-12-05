5 recent news and rumors about Brock Lesnar: Change in plans revealed, Legend on if CM Punk is a bigger star than The Beast

Welcome to another edition of the Brock Lesnar news and rumor round-up. The Beast Incarnate returned to television on the most recent episode of SmackDown to set up a Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns at Day 1. However, the original plan for his comeback was different.

In other news, Bayley described being in attendance for one of Lesnar's greatest matches. Bill Apter revealed why the former UFC Heavyweight Champion would've excelled in the '70s and '80s while Jim Cornette compared him to CM Punk.

Dutch Mantell also gave his prediction for the big Universal Title match at the Day 1 pay-per-view. With that in mind, let's dive into five recent news and rumors you need to know about Brock Lesnar:

#5 Jim Cornette reveals whether Brock Lesnar is a bigger star than CM Punk

In a recent clip on his YouTube channel, Jim Cornette was asked if Brock Lesnar was a bigger star than CM Punk. The professional wrestling legend stated that Lesnar wouldn't have the easiest time transitioning to AEW.

"It's a hypothetical fantasy question, yes, but it shows context. Who else is going to be his dance partner? And what has a past history where it has brought us up until now? When you change people, sometimes, you need to change somebody from one company to the other to fresh them up. But sometimes, it means you have to pretty much start from scratch," said Cornette.

He added that while Lesnar was perfectly suited for WWE, the same wouldn't be true for Punk:

"You wouldn't have to start anything from scratch with Brock Lesnar... he fits the WWE. He fits their style. In AEW, you wouldn't have that. But by the same token, if Punk went to WWE again, the same thing would be true. He'd have history, but you have to start building things from scratch, and I don't know if that fan base would be as excited to see [CM Punk] back as the AEW fan base is to see him there," Cornette added.

While Cornette believes Brock Lesnar and CM Punk are better suited to their current environments, the WWE fanbase still chants The Straight Edge Superstar's name at live events.

